Digital India Experience Zone, key attraction at 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi

New Delhi is all geared up to host the 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit that will serve as a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings that have been held through the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings. The G20 Summit will be held between September 9-10, 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The meetings of G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) were conducted successfully by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), GoI in Lucknow, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru. It culminated to G20 Digital Economy Minister’s meeting in Bengaluru. The key outcomes and deliverables from these meetings are as follows:

• G20 consensus on the deliverables presented by the Indian Presidency, encompassing essential aspects such as Digital Public Infrastructure, One Future Alliance for financing DPIs in LMICs, Global DPI Repository, High-Level Principles for Supporting Businesses, Roadmap for Facilitating Cross Country Comparison of Digital Skills, Toolkit for Designing and Introducing Digital Up-skilling and Re-skilling Programs, and a Virtual Centre of Excellence Fostering Digitally-Skilled Talent, among others.

• Releaseof two knowledge products namely ‘Accelerating the SDGs through DPI’ and ‘The DPI Playbook’by G20 Indian Presidency in partnership with UNDP and having an aim to assist countries in their digital transformation journey

• Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with six countries on collaboration and sharing INDIA STACK, a portfolio of successful digital solutions implemented at a significant population scale

The Digital India Experience Zone is being set up as a key attraction in the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi and it aims to provide hands-on experience to the G20 delegates on Digital Public Infrastructure and success of Digital Transformation implemented in India at significant population scale.

Digital India Experience Zone and International Media Centre

To facilitate the sharing of experience and best practices on implementing DPIs in the country, to make global stakeholders aware of projects that are scalable and replicable, and to offer visitors a unique opportunity to experience the power of technology first-hand, the MeitY is setting up two state-of-the-art Digital India Experience Zones in Hall 4 and Hall 14 at Pragati Maidan.

The ethos behind the expo is to showcase world-class initiatives which facilitate:

● Ease of Living

● Ease of Doing Business

● Ease of Governance

The Digital India Experience Zone is a treasure trove of cutting-edge technology, brimming with knowledge and insights into the crucial initiatives of Digital India. Seven key initiatives have been selected to showcase the best practices in implementing DPIs namely Aadhaar, DigiLocker, UPI, eSanjeevani, DIKSHA, Bhashini and ONDC. The exhibition will provide an immersive experience, enabling visitors to explore DPI repositories in India and gain insights for the betterment of the global community.

Through LIVE demonstrations of Aadhaar Face Authentication Software, attendees have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience and interact with cutting-edge technology, while the UPI exhibit will enable visitors to explore and discover the various applications of UPI worldwide. What’s more, visitors can scan the QR codes to buy goodies and initiate seamless transactions with a nominal payment.

Guests can also get to learn about the practical utility of India’s DigiLocker, showcasing its role in streamlining processes and enhancing efficiency across sectors such as education, finance and banking, travel, transport, real estate, legal and judiciary.

The highlight of the eSanjeevani exhibit is that doctors from various domains – Cardiology, Mental Health, Ophthalmologist, and General Medicine will be present to provide online consultation and give visitors real-time health analysis and advice along with an e-prescription.

The DIKSHA exhibit will offer an immersive and intuitive experience, allowing visitors to explore the wealth of educational resources available on DIKSHA. At the Bhashini exhibit, visitors can experience real-time speech-to-speech translation in all Indian languages as well as six UN languages. Facilitating further interaction, the ‘JugalBandi’ Telegram Bot will allow visitors ask questions and interact in any language of their choice.

While a grand display of Digital India’s iconic journey will take visitors through the major milestones of Digital India since 2014, bringing to life the advancements that have been made in the digital space through simulated virtual reality, visitors can find out DPI’s core principles and the evolution of Digital India initiatives in the Digital Tree exhibit.

Users can also interact to see how Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) collaborates with sellers, customers and network providers on a large scale, whilst a kiosk introducing the G.I.T.A. application will provide a platform where visitors can seek answers to questions surrounding life in alignment with the revered holy book Shrimad Bhagwad Gita.

The Digital India Experience Zone employs cutting-edge technologies, in the form of interactive displays, Virtual Reality, and more. Each installation has been crafted to resonate with its target audience, ensuring meaningful engagement and age-appropriate content.