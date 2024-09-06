Bhubaneswar: The DigiYatra facility was officially launched at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Bhubaneswar on Friday.

This facility promises a hassle-free journey for passengers, eliminating the need to queue for long periods. It provides contactless airport entry for travellers.

BPIA Director Prasanna Pradhan provided details about the DigiYatra facility, stating, “Passengers must download the DigiYatra App from the Play Store and link their AADHAAR credentials. On the travel day, they should upload their boarding pass. At the airport gate, they can gain entry using their pre-registered facial biometric data.”

Passengers equipped with the DigiYatra App can proceed through the airport gate, security check, and boarding gate without presenting travel documents, thanks to the app’s use of uploaded facial recognition features for contactless and smooth processing.

The launch on Friday saw the DigiYatra facility introduced at nine airports, including BPIA in Bhubaneswar. Other airports now offering this service include Visakhapatnam, Patna, Raipur, Goa (Dabolim), Indore, Ranchi, Coimbatore, and Bagdogra.