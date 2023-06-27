Digapahandi forest ranger in Vigilance net after Rs.1.5 lakh cash recovered from his vehicle

Berhampur: The Odisha Vigilance sleuths are conducting raids on office and quarters of Digapahandi forest ranger after Rs 1.5 lakh unaccounted cash was recovered from his vehicle on Monday late night.

“Basing upon reliable input, on 26.6.2023 in the late night, Kahnu Charan Pattnaik, Territorial Forest Range Officer, Digapahandi, Dist- Ganjam was intercepted by a team of Odisha Vigilance while he was en route to Berhampur from Digapahandi in his vehicle (Maruti Swift), and cash Rs.1.5 lakhs was found in his possession.Pattnaik could not account for the cash satisfactorily, the amount was recovered from him and seized,” the Vigilance said.

Following the interception, simultaneous searches are being carried out at 3 locations of Pattnaik from DA angle. During searches so far, further cash of Rs 3.5 lakhs has been recovered. In total cash seizure so far comes to Rs 5 Lakhs. Investigation is in progress, the Vigilance added.