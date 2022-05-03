Digapahandi Double Murder Case: Nine Including Prime Accused Held

BERHAMPUR: Cracking the double murder case in Digapahandi, Ganjam Police today claimed to have arrested as many as nine persons including the prime accused in connection with the murder of two workers of Biju Janata Dal on 23rd April.

Addressing a presser here today, Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra said that the accused persons have been forwarded to the court on charges of murdering two workers of the opposite party over political rivalry.

The bodies of two BJD workers, Sudhir Patra and Sudarsan Suara of Palajhadi village, were recovered from the roadside near their village. The duo was then rushed to Berhampur MKCG where doctors declared them dead.

According to police, Prashant Gouda’s wife, who was contesting for Sarpanch post in the rural polls, lost the by-elections by just 4 votes, following a dispute erupted between the two groups. Later a meeting was arranged between both groups at Chasanimakhandi village on 23rd April to solve the dispute.

After attending the meeting, both Sudhir Patra and Sudarsan Suara left for home on a bike. However, prime accused Prashant had hatched a plot to assassinate them. His associates, who were hiding near Suara hills as planned, attacked the duo and hacked them to death.