Differently-Abled Minor Girl Raped On The Pretext Of Marriage In Balasore

Balasore: A differently-abled girl under Khaira Police Station limits in Balasore district was allegedly raped and impregnated by a man of her village.

The accused has been identified as Pradip Sethi from the same village.

Reports said, Pradip maintained a physical relationship with the 17-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage. Later knowing about her pregnancy, he tried to persuade the girl for an abortion. But, it was too late for abortion. The girl was already six months pregnant.

After learning the matter, the family member of the victim called for a panchayat meeting. However, the accused was absconding.

With no options left, the victim along with her family members lodged a written complaint at Khaira Police Station. On the basis of the complaint, police launched a probe into the matter and detained the accused’s father for interrogation. Probe is underway, police said.