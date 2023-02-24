Diesel promotes safe sex with condom box mountain at Milan Fashion Week

Milan: Italian fashion label Diesel brought the shock factor to their electric runway show on the first day of Milan fashion week Wednesday, as a mountain of 200,000 condoms towered over the catwalk and viewers.

To emphasize the importance of practicing safe sexual behavior, models walked around a pile of 2,000 Durex condom boxes. Promoting the new collection and the importance of safe sex, Diesel made a “mountain” out of condoms for their fashion show.

“Creative Director Glenn Martens explored Diesel’s core in his Fall Winter 2023 runway collection with moto denim, denim Devore, distressed jersey, and pop prints.”

As part of a global information campaign, Diesel will send three million boxes of condoms to stores worldwide in April.

“We like to play at Diesel and are serious about it. Have fun, respect each other, be safe,” creative director Glenn Martens said in a statement.

Ultra-low-rise jeans, denim outfits with sheer meshed lace, ripped satin dresses strung by slinky chains, puffer coats with giant prints, oversized denim shorts with knee-high boots, and faded denim-on-denim ensembles were all seen on the runway.