‘Die Hard’ Star Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Untreatable Dementia

Los Angeles: Actor Bruce Willis, who is known for his role in the “Die Hard” franchise, has been diagnosed with untreatable dementia, his family announced on Thursday.

Bruce Willis’ family recently posted a statement about his health condition on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. They revealed that the Die Hard actor’s condition has further deteriorated and progressed into the diagnosis of dementia.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia,” a statement said.

Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is an umbrella term for disorders affecting the areas of the brain that deal with personality, behavior and language.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces,” the family statement said. “While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead.”