New Delhi: YouTuber Armaan Malik invited controversy after he appeared on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 with his two wives – Kritika and Payal.

Ever since, he has been criticised for promoting polygamy and treating women disrespectfully. Things got more complicated when reports of Armaan marrying for the fourth time with his children’s caretaker, Laksh, emerged.

Though there have been rumors about the same for a while now, chatter intensified after he posted a photo with her on Karwa Chauth. Though no official statement has been issued by either of them, an old video of his second wife Kritika has resurfaced.

In the video, Kritika can be seen defending Laksh and Armaan. She said, “Aisa kuch nahi. Armaan ki bas do wives hai. Aap agar inhe kisi bhi ladki ke saath dekhte hot toh aise comments karne lagte ho. Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai. Armaan ek acting line mein hai aur usme bahut saare logo ke saath videos banaani padti hai.” About Laksh, she said that the caretaker has been with her family for the last three years.

Watch the video here:

“She manages our account. But humaara ek family relationship hai uske saath. Uski mumma ko hum mumma bolte hain. Wo hamaare baccho ki maasi hai. Hum ye sab clarify kar chuke hain, par maine socha ek baar aur bol du,” she was heard saying.

The statement did not seem convincing to the viewers, who left several comments questioning Laksh’s closeness with Armaan. Many also told Kritika and Payal to ask Laksh to tie a Rakhi to Armaan and end the confusion. “Laksh ko bolo Armaan bhaiya bole… Rakhi bandhwa le… Masi nahi bua bulawaye bacho se,” commented one person. Another wrote, “Laksh is too close to Armaan. She should not work with you.” Fans raised questions about the way Armaan treats Laksh, which does not look normal. “Payal golu didi hum samjhte hai but jaise Laksh aur Armaan reel me dikhte hain achha nahi lagta,” read one comment. Not just Kritika, even Laksh had posted videos defending herself and denying all rumors about her marriage with Armaan.

Though Laksh and Armaan often post videos and photos together, people raised their eyebrows after a picture of Laksh’s mehndi went viral on social media. In her mehndi, people spotted the Sandeep on her wrist. For those who are unaware, Sandeep is Armaan’s real name. Not just that, Armaan also posted a series of pictures with Laksh on Karwa Chauth. Alongside that, he wrote, “Logo ka kaam hai aapko judge karna or haters se aapka ghar nahi chalta.” Now this could be a way to shut down trolls or confirm that they have indeed tied the knot and do not care about people’s opinions.