Did Salman Khan indirectly confirm Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal’s dating rumours?

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s indirect comment on Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill’s rumoured relationship has caught everyone’s attention at the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch today (April 10). Not only this, Salman Khan also advised her to move on (from late Sidharth Shukla).

At the trailer launch of the film, choreographer and actor Raghav Juyal was thanking Salman for taking care of them and also treating them like kids at his farmhouse.

At this moment, Salman makes a statement, “During the making of this film, I saw a certain chemistry. I saw the chemistry and noticed that nobody is trying to take a step ahead.” He looks at Shehnaaz and then asks Siddharth Nigam, “Don’t you think so? I have seen this chemistry and you have also seen it. Wo dur dur se vibe ho raha hai. Nobody is taking a step. If one is taking one step ahead, the other one is taking two steps back.”

For the unversed, Shehnaaz was in love with Sidharth Shukla, who passed away in 2021 owing to heart attack. Shehnaaz went through a lot of emotional turmoil after his demise and slowly gathered herself and immersed herself in work.