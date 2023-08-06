Did Raftaar hint at featuring Abhishek Malhan & Elvish Yadav in his music video?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 became one of the most-watched shows on JioCinema. Raftaar, who was recently spotted in the city, hinted towards a collaboration with both Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav. In a viral video, the rapper says he might do a music video with the duo based on Delhi-NCR.

Soon after the video went viral, fans could not keep calm and shared their reactions to it. One user wrote, “Elvish Bhai k saath .. jarur … Full gangster vaali vibes honi chaiye.” Another fan commented, “Abhishek is winner.”

Meanwhile, in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan schooled Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, and called him overconfident. Khan reacted to his follower statement and said the show has its own fanbase. He further also expressed his disappointment over Malhan’s and Bebika Dhurve’s behaviour throughout the week.