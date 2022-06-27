DID L’il Masters 5: Assam’s Nobojit Narzary becomes winner, Appun and Adhyashree announced runner-ups

Mumbai: The popular dance reality show finally came to an end on Sunday night when the name of the winner Nobojit Narzary was announced.

The grand finale was a star-studded event as the show was graced by Jug Jugg Jeeyo cast including Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. For those unversed, the reality show is judged by Mouni Roy, Sonali Bendre, and Remo D’Souza and the host was Jay Bhanushali.

For the last episode, comedian Bharti Singh also joined and played the role of a co-host. Not just the winner but the names of the runner-ups Appun and Adhyashree were also announced yesterday. Apart from the above-mentioned three, the top 5 finalists also included– Sagar and Rishita.

Speaking about the winner Nobojit, he belonged to Team Vaibhav and took home, not just the trophy but also a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.