Did K-Pop Band BTS Just “Unfollow” Jason Derulo?

Seoul: BTS’s official Twitter handle has gone on an unfollowing spree and has unfollowed a lot of celebrities including Tony Jones, Conan Gray, Lindsay Lohan, Kehlani, and more artists over the past few months.

However, what garnered the K-pop band’s fan-base ARMY’s attention was that the BTS has unfollowed Jason Derulo.

BTS ARMY has been sharing a lot of memes in the form of pictures, gifs, videos, and laughing out loud as BTS unfollowed Jason Derulo.

For the unversed, Jason Derulo collaborated with BTS for a remix version of his track Savage Love alongside Jawsh 685. The song became a chart-topper on various streaming platforms including Billboards. However, it seems that Jason has not been giving BTS their due credit. And ARMY was quick to spot the same. It so happened that once while celebrating the success of his collab with BTS on Savage Love, he shared a video. While he marked the handle of BTS, he did not mention anyone from the septet. This did not sit well with the BTS ARMY. The other time it happened during an online interview with Ellen DeGeneres. Jason Derulo was asked about his collaboration with BTS, but the singer did not mention BTS or the band members.