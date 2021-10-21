Did BTS Give Spoilers Of Upcoming “PERMISSION TO DANCE” Concert In VLive

Seoul: BTS held a live broadcast the night of October 20 to catch up with ARMY and give some spoilers for their upcoming PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE concerts.

The members also gave fans some spoilers about what they could expect from the concert.

Here are six spoilers from BTS’s latest live broadcast ahead of their “PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE” concert.

1. I know it might seem obvious, but BTS can confirm that they will sing “Permission to Dance” at the “PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE” Concert.

2. It might have been a given considering the event, but V has confirmed that BTS will be at the concert.

3. However, there may or may not be some surprise guests from HYBE artists.

4. If V wasn’t talented enough, he is now putting his director hat back on for the concert for the VCR (pre-recorded videos).

5. BTS really thinks that ARMYs are detectives because they love giving out extremely vague spoilers.

6. Could the stage be just as big as previous concerts? After Muster Sowoozoo, ARMYs can only hope that’s the case.