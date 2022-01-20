Dibyajyoti Pattanaik from Odisha recognized by Forbes India among ‘India’s 100 Great People Managers 2021′

Bhubaneswar: Dibyajyoti Pattanaik, an alumnus of Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) and the director of Bhubaneswar based Annapurna Finance Pvt Ltd has been recognised recently among ‘India’s 100 Great People Managers 2021′ by Forbes India. Mr. Pattanaik has over 16 years of experience in microfinance, micro-enterprise development and development sector consulting.

Mr. Pattanaik joined ‘People’s Forum’ after learning the dynamics of Micro-Finance and Micro-Enterprise Development as a part of the Post Graduate Programme in Management (Batch 2002-03). People’s Forum, a non-government organization catered to the credit needs of individuals at the bottom of the economic pyramid.

In 2005, Dibyajyoti along with the founder of People’s Forum promoted Annapurna Finance. Mission Annapurna was a Micro-Finance program that started with the belief of empowering women as they are the backbone of the economy. Promoting financial independence, providing the right resources to people, contributing massively in the critical areas of women empowerment, sanitation, health, child protection etc. have become the life missions of Dibyajyoti, who has empowered millions of underprivileged. His organization has broadened its scope by offering financial support to small, medium, and large enterprises, and it rebranded itself as Annapurna Finance Pvt. Ltd.

Under the guidance and leadership of Dibyajyoti, Annapurna Finance Pvt. Ltd. is one of the top 10 NBFC-MFI in the industry. Dibyajyoti is also serving as the President of Odisha Association of Financial Inclusion, which is working towards financial inclusion in Odisha to serve the poor through responsible finance.