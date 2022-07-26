Diarrhoea
State

Diarrhoea Scare In Nuapada: One Dead

By Pradeep Sahoo
Nuapada: One person died while dozens of people were affected due to suspected diarrhoea in the Komana area of Nuapada district on Tuesday.

Reportedly, as many as 20 persons in the village have been affected by diarrhoea and are under treatment.

Meanwhile, a medical team reached the spot and took the stock of the situation.

It is pertinent to mention that eight persons have died of cholera in Rayagada’s Kashipur block while at least 100 others are undergoing treatment at different health facilities.

