Diarrhoea Scare Grips Puri, Two Die

Puri: Panic gripped the servitor community of Sri Jagannath temple following the outbreak of suspected diarrhoea, after the death of another servitor in Baseli Sahi in Puri district.

The deceased has been identified as Padmacharan Khuntia.

According to reports, suspected cases of diarrhoea have been reported from some slum areas under Puri Municipality since December 11. Two persons have so far died of the suspected water-borne disease.

Earlier, a woman servitor named Basanti Das succumbed to a water-borne disease while undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital.