Diarrhoea Outbreak In Rayagada, Death Toll Mount To Six 

Rayagada: The death toll due to diarrhoea outbreak in Rayagada has mounted to 6 as two more people lost their lives on Saturday.

According to reports, diarrhoea spread in the Kashipur block of Rayagada district in the last few days. Earlier on Friday, four persons died while more than 20 have been admitted to the hospital for treatment in critical conditions.

Following this, an 11-member Health department team visited different villages here and collected blood samples from affected villagers.