Kalahandi: Three persons were killed while eleven others were affected by the suspected diarrhoea in the last four days in Adakhu village of Bhurtigarh Panchayat under Lanjigarh Block in Kalahandi District.

The deceased have been identified as Danuri Majhi, Sasmita Majhi (7), and Ratani Majhi. Currently receiving treatment at Narla CHC are Nandini Majhi, Suturi Majhi, Pangadu Majhi, and Kobi Majhi, with Jalidei Majhi reported to be in critical condition. Additionally, Ramparunu Majhi, Nibendra Majhi, Subhashree Majhi, Yugeswar Majhi, Tatli Majhi, and Manu Majhi have been affected by the disease.

Upon receiving the report, a medical team along with the Rural Water Supply Department personnel visited the village, led by Medical Officer Bhabani Shankar Lenka. As the health services continue, a sense of fear pervades the village. The situation is under close observation, stated the Medical Officer.