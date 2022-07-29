Diarrhoea outbreak in Gajapati: Two new cases reported

Gajapati: There have been reports of spread of diarrhoea in P. Gobindpur village under Mohana block of Gajapati district in Odisha.

According to reports, two new diarrhoea cases surfaced at Gobindapur village. A two-year-old child and a woman have been affected and admitted to hospital. Hence, the number of affected persons mounts to 9.

Earlier, a nine-year- old girl died from the disease and as many as 5 people have been infected by the disease.

‘Contaminated water is the main reason behind the spread of the diarrhoea’ informed by Mohana community health Center in charge Namita Panda.