Diarrhoea Outbreak: Health Min Asks Rayagada CDMO To Send Experienced Doctors’ Team to Kashipur

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das has asked Rayagada’s Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) to send a team of experienced doctors to Kashipur to monitor and control the diarrhoea outbreak.

In the last five days, the death toll due to the suspected diarrhoea outbreak has mounted to six while scores of others have been taken ill and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. The State Health Minister has asked the CDMO to take all measures to contain the disease and submit an action taken report within three days.

Today, Rayagada Collector Swadha Dev Singh visited Dudukabahal, Jhodia, and Tikiri in Kashipur block with the CDMO, BDO and Kashipur Tehsildar and met the family members of the deceased persons. The officials also visited the Primary Health Center, Tikiri and UAIL Hospital, Osapada and reviewed the situation and discussed the treatment protocols, sanitation and hygiene measures in the healthcare facility.

The District Collector has instructed the officials concerned to reserve 30 beds at UAIL Hospital for any emergency while the Health Teams are constantly monitoring the situation round the clock in the affected areas.