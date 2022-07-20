Diarrhea outbreak in Kashipur | 104 affected; 7 dead: Confirms Rayagada district admin

Rayagada: While the Diarrhea outbreak in Kashipur emerged as an issue in the Odisha assembly, Rayagada district administration have confirmed that a total of 104 persons have been affected and 7 people have died.

Besides, 56 persons were admitted to different hospitals, while 48 others re undergoing treatment at home.

Though unfortunately seven precious lives could not be saved, the district administration and Utkal Alumina swung into action to further contain the outbreak of diarrhoea in Kashipur block of Rayagada.

All these efforts of the district administration were coordinated by Collector Ms Swadha Dev Singh in person. Torrential rains, muddy and slippery roads did not deter her in visiting the highly affected villages like Dudukabahal & Tikiri Jhodia Sahi with a team of senior district & block level officials. Strict instructions were issued to disinfect water sources, repair of dysfunctional tube wells and solar dual pumps.