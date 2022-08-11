Diarrhea Outbreak In Jharsuguda Claims One Life

Jharsuguda: Nearly 15 persons were taken ill due to suspected diarrhoea at Pithanda village under Lakhanpur block in Jharsuguda district.

Meanwhile, a girl died while undergoing treatment for diarrhea at the district headquarters hospital in Jharsuguda.

The deceased has been identified as Priyanka Padhan of Badimal village under Lakhanpur block of Jharsuguda district.

Several people have been admitted to Lakhanpur Community Health Centre.

As per last reports, a team of the health department is taking stock of the situation at Pithinda.