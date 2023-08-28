Diarrhea Outbreak in Bolangir’s Sindhekela! Health Dept Sends Spl Team

Bolangir: The Odisha health department has decided to send a special medical team from Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital to Sindhekela in Bolangir district where a suspected diarrhoea outbreak has claimed two lives so far.

According to sources, diarrhoea has spread in Sindhekela and Telsarai villages of the Bangomunda block of Bolangir district for the last 7 days. Officially, 2 people have been reported dead due to the outbreak.

Taking note of the outbreak, administrative officials have reached out to the local medical team and have been raising awareness among the people for the last two days.

Today, the Director of DMET (Directorate of Medical Education & Training) Odisha has ordered to send an expert medical team from Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital in Bolangir.

For the last two days, Bolangir ADMOPH Dr Kuber Mahanta, Titilagarh Sub-Collector Dayamaya Padhi, Bangomunda Tehsildar Yogeshwar Dharua, RWSS JE Satyasarda Mohanty Sarpanch Naresh Agarwal, Dr. Biswaranjan Khuntia, are constantly monitoring the situation and raising awareness among the people to keep the disease at bay.

This evening, the Additional District Magistrate of Bolangir Lambodar Dharua also reached the locality and reviewed the situation.

According to reports, the special medical team from Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital will reach Sindhekela on Tuesday morning.