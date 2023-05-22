Diana Penty Walks On Cannes Red Carpet In An All Black Ensemble

Paris: Diana Penty shared a series of pictures showing her latest red carpet-look at the Cannes Film Festival where she can be seen in an all-black ensemble.

On Saturday, the actor attended the world premiere of May December starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore. Diana Penty walked the red carpet in a black cropped jacket paired with a matching black bottom. She wore minimal makeup.

Diana was seen in a black cropped top with a deep neckline, padded shoulders, a collar and full-sleeves. (Image Source: Getty)

She paired it with black pleated pants. (Image Source: Getty)

Diana completed her look with light makeup, winged eyeliner and left her hair open to complete her look. (Image Source: Getty)

Additionally, she accessorized her look by wearing statement earrings and paired her outfit with heels. (Image Source: Getty)

Sharing her pictures in Instagram, she wrote, “Always a pleasure to be back at Cannes with my Greygoose fam! We chose a different kind of tuxedo for the red carpet last night. Whaadya’ll think?!” (Image Source: Instagram/Diana Penty)