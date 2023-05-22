Diana Penty
Diana Penty Walks On Cannes Red Carpet In An All Black Ensemble

By Pragativadi News Service
Paris: Diana Penty shared a series of pictures showing her latest red carpet-look at the Cannes Film Festival where she can be seen in an all-black ensemble.

On Saturday, the actor attended the world premiere of May December starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore. Diana Penty walked the red carpet in a black cropped jacket paired with a matching black bottom. She wore minimal makeup. Diana Penty Walks The Red Carpet At Cannes In An All Black Ensemble

Diana was seen in a black cropped top with a deep neckline, padded shoulders, a collar and full-sleeves. (Image Source: Getty)

Diana Penty Walks The Red Carpet At Cannes In An All Black Ensemble

She paired it with black pleated pants. (Image Source: Getty)

Diana Penty Walks The Red Carpet At Cannes In An All Black Ensemble

Diana completed her look with light makeup, winged eyeliner and left her hair open to complete her look. (Image Source: Getty)

Diana Penty Walks The Red Carpet At Cannes In An All Black Ensemble

Additionally, she accessorized her look by wearing statement earrings and paired her outfit with heels. (Image Source: Getty)

Diana Penty Walks The Red Carpet At Cannes In An All Black Ensemble

Sharing her pictures in Instagram, she wrote, “Always a pleasure to be back at Cannes with my Greygoose fam! We chose a different kind of tuxedo for the red carpet last night. Whaadya’ll think?!” (Image Source: Instagram/Diana Penty)

Diana Penty Walks The Red Carpet At Cannes In An All Black Ensemble

Prior to her red carpet look, Diana shared pictures in a shimmery, stone-embellished gown, looking stunning in it. (Image Source: Getty)

 

