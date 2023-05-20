Diana Penty Sparkles In Glittery Outfit For Cannes 2023

Diana Penty took to Instagram to treat her fans a glimpse of her gorgeous and glittery outfit for Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Diana Penty was seen in a glittery co-ord set embedded with stones- an outfit that she had chosen to wear at Cannes.

Her outfit, from the shelves of Falguni Shane Peacock India, looked stunning on her.

Diana accessorized her look with earrings from the racks of Viange and rings from Zariin Jewelry.

Additionally, she left her long straight hair open to enhance her looks. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Diana wrote, “All that glitters…”

She had also shared pictures in this semi formal outfit on reaching the French Riviera to attend the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

(All Images: Instagram/Diana Penty)