Diana Penty-Mohit Raina’s First Look From Shiddat Out

Mumbai: Diana Penty and Mohit Raina’s first look from their upcoming romantic film, Shiddat, was released on Tuesday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share Shiddat’s new poster:

Helmed by Kunal Deshmukh, Shiddat also features Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal in the lead roles.