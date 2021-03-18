Dialogue not possible till US changes its course: North Korea

New Delhi: North Korea on Thursday made it clear that efforts for dialogue will be ignored till US changes its course.

This statement has come hours before President Joe Biden’s top envoy to start talks in Seoul. There could be no contact nor dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang “unless the US rolls back its hostile policy towards the DPRK, media reports quoting officials said.

North Korea has closed its borders for over a year to try to protect itself against the coronavirus pandemic that first emerged in neighboring China.

It had maintained silence during the first weeks of the Biden administration, with state media not even mentioning the new US leadership until this week.

US former President Donald Trump’s unorthodox approach to foreign policy saw him trade insults and threats of war with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un before an extraordinary diplomatic bromance that saw a series of headline-grabbing meetings, beginning in Singapore.

There was, however, no progress towards Washington’s declared aim of denuclearising North Korea. Shortly before Biden’s January inauguration, leader Kim decried the US as his country’s “foremost principal enemy” and Pyongyang unveiled a new submarine-launched ballistic missile at a military parade.