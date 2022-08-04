Dia Mirza Shares Another Heartbreaking Post On ‘First Child’ Tanya’s Demise

Mumbai: Dia Mirza recently took to Instagram and penned another heartbreaking post for her niece Tanya Kakde, who passed away a few days back in a car accident in Hyderabad. Calling Tanya her ‘first child’, Dia shared a throwback picture of the duo. In a long post, the actress opened up about how Tanya used to cheer up her day each time she visited Dia in Mumbai. Dia further added how she still remembers being called maasi by Tanya.

View post here.

Earlier too, Dia had penned an emotional note on Tanya’s death, she wrote: “My neice. My child. My jaan. Gone into the light. May you find peace and love wherever you are my darling you always brought a smile to our hearts and the higher realms will be filled with more light with you dancing, smiling and singing. Om Shanti. ”

Dia Mirza’s niece Tanya Kakde was Congress leader Feroz Khan’s daughter. According to reports, 25 years old, Tanya died in a car accident in Hyderabad on Monday. She was travelling with her friends from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International airport to the city when the accident happened.