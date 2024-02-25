‘Dhulia Culture Of Old Kamrup’ Wins Best Documentary At International Short Film Festival

‘Dhulia Culture of Old Kamrup (Assam)’, a 26-minute long documentary, based on the traditional folk-art form of Assam, researched, produced, and directed by Dr Aparna Buzarbarua under the banner of Rohini Production, has won the Best Documentary Award at the International Short Film Festival Award, which took place at the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium in Kolkata, recently. The award comprises a trophy, a memento, a medal, and a certificate.

It’s our ultimate priority and an obligation to strengthen and elevate our age-old rich cultural heritage. The onus is on the responsible members of society to protect and keep our culture alive by means of preservation. People cannot afford to neglect and alienate the arts, which are such invaluable resources, with apathy and indifference, but this is exactly what is happening with the dhulia culture of Assam, an age-old folk art that is diminishing rapidly as a result of dwindling interest and distaste among the young people, amidst the invading onslaught of modernization and Western culture.

“I have tried to highlight the past and the present forms of Kamrupia Dhulia culture, various problems plaguing the community, etc, through the documentary. It is very important that we preserve this unique culture properly,” Dr Aparna Buzarbarua said.