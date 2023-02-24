Dhruva Sarja’s High-Voltage Action Thriller Martin Teaser Out!

New Delhi: The much-awaited official teaser of the upcoming high-voltage action thriller starring Dhruva Sarja Martin is finally out.

Dhruva Sarja, who releases the official teaser of Martin through his social media handles, wrote: “MARTIN TEASER PLS Do WATCH, SHARE AND ENCOURAGE US Jai Hanuman.”

Watch Dhruva Sarja’s Martin official teaser, below:

The shooting of the action thriller, which is directed by AP Arjun was reportedly wrapped up by December 2022. Martin, which is produced by Uday K Mehta, will get a pan-Indian release in five Indian languages including Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi.