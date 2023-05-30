Dhoni Needs To Consider Politics: Anand Mahindra

New Delhi: Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra thinks M.S. Dhoni will make great a politician.

Impressed by the way Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to the fifth IPL title on Monday, Mahindra said like most people he too was pleased to hear that Dhoni will stay on in the IPL for another year.

After the match, the 41-year-old cricketer had said, “Circumstantially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over, the easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be to work hard for nine months and try to play another IPL.”

Mahindra said he would not want the cricketer to stay longer in IPL as he believes Dhoni “needs to consider the political arena.”

He said he worked with Dhoni in close quarters and saw that his intellectual agility matches his agility on the sportsfield. “He is an obvious future leader,” the Mahindra Group chairperson said in a tweet.