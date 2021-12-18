Dhoni Makes Tough Dismissals Look Easy: Ashwin

Chennai: Indian Allrounder Ravichandran Ashwin was full of praise for MS Dhoni’s wicketkeeping skills, saying he is exceptional against spin.

“Dhoni, Saha, and DK – in that order, you can take the answer. It is very difficult to separate them behind the stumps,” Ashwin said on his Youtube channel.

Ashwin further stated that Dhoni made some of the toughest dismissals look easy.

“I’ve played a lot of cricket with Dinesh in Tamil Nadu. But if I’ve to pick one… I think some really really tough dismissals have been made look easy (by) just the man behind the stumps (MS Dhoni).”

The 35-year-old further stated an example of dismissal of former Australia cricketer Ed Cowan during a Test match in Chennai.

“There’s this one dismissal of Ed Cowan in Chennai on Day 1 where he steps out and gets stumped. The ball didn’t turn but it bounced, and MS Dhoni collected the ball. I’ve hardly seen him miss anything, be it stumping or run-out catches. He’s one of the most exceptional keepers against spin. Saha is not far behind either.”