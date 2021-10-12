Dhoni Is Not Charging Any Honorarium For His Role As Mentor Of Indian Team: BCCI

Mumbai: As India is going to host the T20 World Cup, starting October 17 in Oman and The UAE, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah revealed another news regarding team mentor MS Dhoni.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Shah on Tuesday said that MS Dhoni is not charging for his role as mentor of the Indian cricket team.

Shah added that he is grateful to Dhoni for the said gesture.

MS Dhoni, who led India to glory in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, retired from international cricket in August 2020. However, the 40-year-old has continued to play for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.