Dhoni Is An Open Book & A Master Of His Trade: Mohammad Kaif

Chennai: Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif said MS Dhoni was an “open book” from whom many players can learn.

“Dhoni will not respond to messages on phone, but when on ground, you can talk to him about cricket and learn from your mistakes. He is basically an open book and a master of his trade as many go to him to learn,” Kaif told Sportskeeda.

Kaif was confident Dhoni will be “free-flowing” in his approach this season.

“Dhoni is not finished, he is a finisher. People have said his time is over and this could be his last IPL, but look at how he has batted, remaining not-out in both innings. This year we might see the Dhoni that we knew who used to start hitting boundaries from ball one,” Kaif said.

“We might see the free-flowing Dhoni who used to hit the ball out of the stadium. The conditions are good, Maharashtra have good wickets and he will get pace and the way he hit that first ball six, shows that he is in good form.”