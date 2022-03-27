Dhoni Getting Runs Early In Tournament Is A Positive: Fleming

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming said MS Dhoni scoring a half-century in the opening game of IPL 2022 against Kolkata Knight Riders was positive.

“It was good but it would have been nice if the top order had fired,” Fleming said in the press conference. “The depth we have got in our batting is a positive. And certainly, MS getting runs early in the tournament is a positive. But it was a pretty rusty tournament all up. It was a positive but there is a lot of improvement there.

“What we found today was we started the tournament a little bit nervous. We didn’t assess the conditions well, it can be a bit difficult here and we were just behind the eight-ball really. But that happened last year as well and we got a good catalyst for us to move ahead.

“The conditions were quite tough, it was very wet in the second half. Assessing conditions in the first part of the tournament is going to be a key aspect.”

Fleming further added that Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja to give the all-rounder a ‘clean slate’.

“We talked about it. It’s been something MS and I talked about during the last season. The timing was MS’s call. I think it’s been documented that he wanted to give Jadeja the clean slate going into the series.

“There’s going to be a bit of a transition period as we develop the relationship with Jadeja and also have MS there so you don’t just discard a player just because he doesn’t have the captaincy tag. You develop the new captain and work with the experience we’ve got, and thankfully we’ve got quite a bit of that. It’s a little bit of change, but we’ll work through that nicely.”