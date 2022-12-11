Dhenkanal: Police Exhume Body Of Man Murdered 10 Yrs Ago, Nab Three

Dhenkanal: Police on Sunday exhumed the skeletal remains of a youth, who was reported missing from the village under suspicious circumstances from Sundarikhal area ten years ago, and arrested three accused persons involved in a murder case.

On 23rd July 2013, Sachidanand Behera of Sundarikhal Alekhpur filed a complaint in the town police station regarding the disappearance of his son Dolagobinda Behera (25). According to the complaint, his son Dolagobinda Behera closed the hardware shop at Baji Chowk at 9:30 pm and went to the dhaba of Binod Sahu on his bike.

After having dinner, he came o Bhagwanpur with Mandu Dehuri’s son Kusha. From there, he borrowed Kusha’s cycle and left for home, but did not reach home at night. The next morning, when Dolagobinda’s mobile was switched off, a complaint was filed in the police station.

During search, police found the bicycle abandoned on the roadside the next day, but there was no trace of Dolagobinda. The police had registered a case (270/14), but failed to trace him.

On October 30, 2014, the father of the deceased Dogobind made a lodged a complaint alleging murder of his son and the police booked about six people in the case.

After 10 years, the police today arrested three accused persons in connection with the murder and exhumed the skeletal remains of the victim.

Town police officer Rajendra Mohapatra reached the spot on Sunday morning, identified the place where the body was buried and exhumed it with an excavator.

Following investigation, the police arrested Batakrushna Dehuri alias Teru (27) son of Shyam Dehuri of Meghatalabahali village, Santosh Pradhan (55) son of Gurbari Pradhan of Sundarikhal and Dilip Naik (40) son of Prabhakar Naik of Meghatalabahali village.

During interrogation, the accused persons confessed that after killing Dolagobinda following a quarrel over goat theft, they buried the body.

Following arrest, all the accused were produced before the SDJM court and sent to judicial custody after their bail plea was rejected.