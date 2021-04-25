Dhenkanal: Poacher Nabbed For Killing Barking Deer

Dhenkanal: A poacher was nabbed by Forest department officials for allegedly killing a barking deer in the Kandhara reserve forest under Hindol forest range.

The accused has been identified as Bauri Padhan (52) of Kuliatota village under Hindol police limits.

According to available information, Bauri was arrested near the Sapua Nala in Kandhara reserve forest. Forest officials seized 5 kg venison, a small billhook, and an axe from his possession.

Padhan who was produced in the Court of Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDJM), Hindol was sent to judicial custody by the court.