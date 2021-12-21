Dhenkanal: Over 1 Kg Brown Sugar Seized, Two Held

Dhenkanal: Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch seized brown sugar consignment near Ghatipiri village in Dhenkanal district and held two peddlers in this connection.

The accused have been identified as Rakesh Kumar Sahoo and Santhosh Kumar Sahoo.

During search Brown Sugar weighing 1.90 kg and other incriminating materials were recovered & seized from their possession.

Following the raid, the accused persons could not produce any valid authority in support of the possession of such contraband materials, for which the accused persons were arrested and will be forwarded to the court of Spl. Judge cum District & Sessions Judge, Dhenkanal.

In this connection STF PS Case No.37 dated 20.11.2021 U/s. 21(c)/29 NDPS Act, 1985 was registered.

Since 2020, STF in the special drive against narcotic drugs has seized more than 44 Kg of Brown Sugar/Heroin and more than 86 quintals 81 kg (86.81) of Ganja /Marijuna.