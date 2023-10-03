Dhenkanal Municipality Asst Tax Collector Nabbed From Hyderabad For Embezzling Rs 77.94 Lakhs

Bhubaneswar: The sleuths of Odisha Vigilance have apprehended an Assistant Tax Collector of Dhenkanal Municipality who has been absconding for the last seven months after embezzling Rs 77.94 Lakhs.

According to Vigilance, Santosh Kumar Roul, Assistant Tax Collector of Dhenkanal Municipality, was wanted in connection with Cuttack Vigilance PS case No.29 dt.15.09.2023 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(a) PC Amendment Act, 2018/409 IPC for misappropriating of Rs.77,94,709.

He was arrested on 1st October by a team of Odisha Vigilance from Hyderabad and produced before Additional Metropolitan Magistrate-XIII, Kukatpally, Hyderabad on 2nd Oct and brought to Cuttack on transit remand for production before Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack. He will be forwarded to the Court tomorrow.

During the last 6 months, he kept changing locations by changing mobile SIMs. A team of Odisha Vigilance kept a close watch over the movement and activities of Roul through the mobile tracking system.

Recently on 1st Oct, a team of Odisha Vigilance led by 1 DSP, 2 Inspectors and 1 ASI succeeded in nabbing Roul from Hyderabad.

Odisha Vigilance has launched a special drive to nab absconding public/Govt. servants who are evading the process of law. Multiple teams have been formed and raids are being conducted after collecting inputs on the suspected whereabouts of the absconders.