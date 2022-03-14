Dhenkanal: Man beats wife, attempts to bury her alive

Dhenkanal: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly thrashed his wife before attempting to bury her alive.

The brutal act has been reported from Sitalabasa village in Dhenkanal district.

As per available information, an altercation ensued between the couple. However, the man started beating his wife and later tried to bury her alive in a pit in the backyard of their house in Sitalabasa village.

The incident is suspected to have taken over a family dispute.

Reportedly, the woman rescued was by her family members, who then rushed her to Cuttack hospital in a critical condition.