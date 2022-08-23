Dhenkanal Law College’s Head Clerk Held Taking Bribe
Dhenkanal: The Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday apprehended the head clerk of Dhenkanal Law College while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.8,500.
The accused has been identified as Uttam Rout.
According to reports, the accused was caught demanding and taking a bribe of Rs.8,500 from a student of Kolkata for adjustment and marking of his attendance.
The bribe amount of Rs.8,500 has been recovered from Uttam and seized. Further investigation is underway in this connection.
