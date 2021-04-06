Dhenkanal: Labourer Buried Alive After Well Caves In

Dhenkanal: A labourer was killed after being buried alive under the debris of a well at Alutuma Village in Kamakhyanagar block of Dhenkanal district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Dhulia Mallik of Digodia Sahi in Kamakhyanagar.

Reportedly, the incident took place while Dhulia, along with four other labourers, was digging a well at a house when suddenly the walls of the well collapsed on them. Dhulia got trapped under it while all others managed to escape.

On being informed, police along with the fire tenders reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. It took about five hours to remove the debris. However, Dhulia died during the rescue operation.