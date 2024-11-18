The 19th edition of Dhenkanal Heritage Walks (DHW) explored the Dhunighar Monastery of Ranjagola yesterday, in which 45 heritage enthusiasts participated. A remarkable monastery, Dhunighar Matha in Ranjagola village is located in the Hindol sub-division under Balimi police limits. The monastery is nestled in a serene environment adorned with natural beauty and shrouded with fascinating facts and legends.

Though it lacks a well-documented history, the monastery is estimated to be around 300 years old. It was established by one Bankata Bihari, a saintly Brahmin preacher, who is said to have gained supernatural powers through intense spiritual practices after installing a sacred eternal fire (akhanda dhuni). His divine aura attracted the then ruler of Hindol garjat, who, after being blessed with a son, donated significant land to the monastery.

The monastery complex features a “Dhuni Temple”, a unique “Mukti Mandap” with 13 differently shaped pillars, a charming well (pavachha kupa), shrines for “Ashta Shambhu” and Brahma, a Jagannath Temple, the residence of the monastery’s Mahant (chief monk), and a meditation hall. The founder, Baba Bankata Bihari, took a “jeevanta Samadhi” (living burial), and his tomb, enclosed by stone walls, still exists within the monastery.

CENTRE OF ATTRACTION:

Additionally, the essential items used by Baba Bankata Bihari, such as his wooden bowl, wooden sandal (kathau), loincloth (kaupin), and other belongings, continue to be revered and worshipped. Annually, on Raja Sankranti, these sacred items are ceremonially cleaned with pure water and returned to their place in the Dhuni Temple. A notable tradition of the monastery is the absence of any flags atop its temples, symbolizing its unique identity as a Vaishnavite monastery.

During the four days of Raja, a grand fair, known as “Amba Panasa Yatra” (Mango and Jackfruit Festival), is organized at the site. Despite its cultural and historical significance, the monastery has yet to receive recognition as a tourist destination, though it meets all the criteria to become one.

The DHW trail was led by Suresh Prasad Mishra to Dhunighar Monastery. Upon the arrival of the heritage walkers monastery’s Mahant Madhabananda Das, the local sarpanch, the chairman of the trust board and other officials welcomed them.

Among others, the event was graced by several prominent personalities including president of the District Journalists’ Association Prasanna Kumar Pattnayak, educationist Bipin Bihari Pani, retired professor Ramesh Chandra Sahu, HoD History Department at Khajuriakata College Bimal Pradhan, poets Akshaya Patra and Narayan Pattnayak and several others. Students from Dhenkanal College also participated enthusiastically.