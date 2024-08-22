Dhenkanal Forest Range Officer in Vigilance Net

Dhenkanal: Odisha Vigilance sleuths today conducted raids on the properties of the Forest Range officer in Dhenkanal district on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets.

The accused has been identified as Bibhudananda Mishra, Forest Range Officer, Dhenkanal Range.

Simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance comprising 7 DSPs, 1 Asst. Commandant, 6 Inspectors, 6 ASIs, and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack at the following 8 places in Dhenkanal, Cuttack, and Bhubaneswar. 👇

1) Triple-storeyed building over plot No. 316/6034 located at Ratna Bazar, Dhenkanal.

2) Double-storeyed building over plot no 316/6540/10638 located at Ratna Bazar, Dhenkanal.

3) E C Broiler farm (Mishra Farmhouse) located at Rahangol, Athagarh, Dist-Cuttack.

4) Flat No. 201 at Brinda Basera, GGP Colony, Rasulgarh, Bhubaneswar.

5) Paternal house of Sri Bibhudananda Mishra at Birakishorepur, Athagarh Dist-Cuttack.

6) The house of his relative located at Dhenkanal.

7) Office chamber of Sri Mishra located at Dhenkanal.

8) Residential Govt Quarter of Sri Mishra located at Dhenkanal.

During house searches so far, the following assets have been unearthed in the name of Sri Mishra and his family members;

1) One double-storeyed building with an area of approx 4,605 Sqft. located at Ratna Bazar, Dhenkanal town.

2) One Flat vide No.201 at Brinda Basera, GGP Colony, Rasulgarh, Bhubaneswar.

3) 2 Flats at Kaushalya Infra Projects Private Limited, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad.

4) 1 Farm at Rahangol, Athagarh, Cuttack, approx area 5 acres comprising a multi-storeyed farmhouse, poultry farm, horticulture nursery, and park.

5) 8 plots in upscale areas of Bhubaneswar & Dhenkanal. Details are as under.

i) A piece of land vide plot No.1708/3385, Khata No.106/96 with area Ac. 0.046 dcml at Mauza-Jaypore (Pahal), Bhubaneswar.

ii) A plot at Bhagabanpur, Bhubaneswar.

iii) 2 plots with an area of 3200 Sqft. vide plot No.316/6034 and 6540/1038 at Ratna Bazar, Dhenkanal town.

iv) A piece of land vide plot No.510/3617/3669/3685, Khata No.387/2553 with area Ac. 0.200 dcml at mauza-Sanasathhiabatia, Dhenkanal.

v) A piece of land vide plot No.4569/7078, Khata No.987/2141 with area Ac. 0.240 dcml at mauza-Govindpur, Dhenkanal.

vi) A piece of land vide plot No.4569/7071, Khata No.987/2241 with area Ac. 0.400 dcml at mauza-Govindpur, Dhenkanal.

vii) A piece of land vide plot No.4569/7070, Khata No.987/2268 with area Ac. 0.050 dcml at mauza-Govindpur, Dhenkanal.

The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above building/flats/Farmhouse/plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

6) Bank deposits approx. Rs.40 Lakhs.

7) Other deposits are being ascertained.

8) Gold weighing approx. 300 gms including 1 Diamond necklace and ear top.

9) Cash Rs.4,13,140/- including Rs.1 Lakh concealed in flush tank unearthed.

10) 2 four-wheelers (Hyundai Creta & Kia Sonet) and 6 two-wheelers.

The search is in progress. Further reports are awaited.