Dhenkanal: Fisherman Meets Watery Grave In Bramhani River

Dhenkanal: A fisherman met with watery grave while fishing in Brahmani River near Jaypur village under Bhuban block in Dhenkanal district today.

The deceased has been identified as Nakula Tarei of the same village.

As per reports, Nakula along with his two friends had gone fishing in the Bramhani River when he accidentally slipped into deep water and drowned. After a frantic search, some locals recovered his body from Malpura River ghat.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway into the matter, sources said.