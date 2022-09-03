Elephant Dies
Dhenkanal: Elephant Dies After Coming In Contact With Live Wire

By Pragativadi News Service
Dhenkanal: An elephant died after coming in contact with a live wire near Baghagharia village under Hindol forest range in Dhenkanal district.

According to reports, the matter came to light after locals spotted the carcass of the pachyderm this morning.

On being informed, forest officials reached the spot and seized the carcass for post-mortem.

One wild boar was also found dead near the spot, said sources.

It is believed that the elephant was 10 years old.

