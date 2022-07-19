Dhenkanal DHH Doctor Caught Taking Rs 11K Bribe To Issue Death Certificate

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday apprehended Dr Umakanta Khejuria, Medicine Specialist of Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 11,000 to countersign a death insurance claim form.

According to reports, the anti-corruption wing sleuths caught the doctor this afternoon at about 2.35 PM while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 11,000 at a clinic from the complainant to countersign the death insurance claim form of a deceased Policy Holder, who was under his treatment.

“The deceased lady died recently and her only surviving 8-year-old minor daughter was supposed to get the death insurance claim as the nominee. The bribe demand was for countersigning the claim documents. The entire bribe money has been recovered from Dr Khejuria and seized,” the Odisha Vigilance said.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS case no 41 dated 18.7.2022 U/s-7 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation in progress against accused Dr Khejuria, the Vigilance added.