Dhenkanal Court Premises Declared As Micro Containment Zone

Dhenkanal: The Dhenkanal district court on Monday has been declared a micro-containment zone after employees tested positive for the deadly Covid virus.

According to reports, the decision was taken after more than 10 employees tested positive for the deadly Covid virus. The court premises has been sealed till Jan 27.

It is pertinent to mention that 92 Covid positives have been detected from Dhenkanal out of the 7291 positive cases in Odisha.