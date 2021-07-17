Dhawan Expresses Confidence On Team Ahead Tie Vs Sri Lanka

New Delhi: A day ahead of India’s white ball, tie against Sri Lanka, Shikhar Dhawan, India’s captain on the tour, expressed his confidence over the team.

In a virtual press meet on Saturday, Dhawan said that there was no competition in the team for the opening slot.

“I have interacted with all the younger colleagues, I have seen their nature and their skills in the nets. We guys have a great vibe in the team, it has been one month here. We are looking forward to tomorrow’s game,” Dhawan said.

“This series is important, any series we play for India is important. Even if there is no World Cup in the coming months or not, it does not matter. Every player wants to give his best. There is competition for the opening slot. I want my team to do well in this series. If we perform well, then further doors will open,” he said.

Dhawan also said about the similarity and differences between Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid, who has travelled with the team as a head coach for the 2 white-ball series.

Squads:

INDIA: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

SRI LANKA: Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhananjaya De Silva (VC),Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana