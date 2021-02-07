Dhauli-Kalinga Mahotsav Day 2 Showcases A Mixed Flavour Of Classical & Martial Dances

Dhauli: The 17th Dhauli-Kalinga Mahotsav witnessed an evening showcasing a beautiful blend of classical and martial dances which regaled a large audience gathered at the foothill of Dhauli on the 2nd day of the festival.

The programme started with a presentation of Buddha Samman to Guru Pandit Gopal Chandra Panda eminent Odissi and Hindustani vocalist and Guru Gangadhar Pradhan Smruti Samman to Guru K. Ramarao Patra, Renowned Veena Player; Dr. Snehaprava Samantra, Eminent Odissi danseuse; Shri Shyamahari Chakra, Noted Journalist and Dance Critic and Late Tarakanta Panda, Renowned Sound Designer & Music arranger.

First presentation of the 2nd evening was Odissi dance by Art Vision lead by Guru Dr. Ileana Citaristi. Their first item was Pallavi in Raga Kolavati and Tala Tripata, music composition by Shri Ghanashyam Panda, rhythm by Guru Banamali Mabharana and choreographed by Guru Ileana Citaristi followed by Meghadootam of poet Kalidas, music composition by Guru Laxmikanta Palit and choreographed by Guru Ileana Citaristi.

Second item was Bharatnatyam by Bharatanjali from Chennai lead by Guru Anitha Guha presented invocatory item Margazhi Thingal – Paasuram followed by Jathiswara Sahithyam, where in an episode from the Ramyanam is depicted in the Jathiswaram format. There next item was Gopi Gopala Bala a beautiful composition by the saint poet Surdas followed by Nottru Suvargam – Paasuram and Pancha Shivan present the five different forms of Lord Shiva. Their last item was Tarana set to ragam Darbari Kanda followed by Abhang-Bhimaha maruti in ragam Jaunpuri. All the items are concept, choreographed and nattuvangam by Guru Kalaimamani Smt. Anitha Guha.

Last presentation of the evening was Purlia Chhau Dance by Kalipada Chhau Nritya Samity from Purulia, West Bengal lead by Guru Susanta Mahato. They are presented Mahisasura Badha. This form of dance is a means of portray stories to the audience, which was elaborated masks and headgear associated with battle and war are worn during the performance.

The dignitaries who graced the occasion were Ashok Chandra Panda, Hon’ble Minister, Science & Technology, Public Enterprises, Social Security & Empowerment; Vishal Kumar Dev, Principal Secretary, Tourism; Smt. Shreemaye Mishra, Chairperson, OTDC Ltd.; Guru Aruna Mohanty, Secretary, Orissa Dance Academy and Guru Ileana Citaristi, Secretary, Art Vision. The programme was anchored by Dr. En. Srinivas Ghatuari and Nazia Sayeed.